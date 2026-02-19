Sindh Introduces New Rule for Obtaining Driving Licenses

KARACHI: The Sindh government has made pre-license driving training compulsory for anyone seeking a driving license in the province.

The decision came during the 50th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Policy Board chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The board approved multiple projects in the education, transport, and tourism sectors.

Driver Training:

In a major step to improve road safety, professional driving standards and overseas employability, the Board approved a project to establish Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) and Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) Driver Training Schools across Sindh under a PPP framework.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2025, makes pre-licensing training mandatory for HTV and LTV applicants, and licensing authorities can process applications only after completion of certified pre-licence training from recognised institutions.

The meeting approved the establishment of HTV and LTV driver training schools across Sindh. Officials decided that authorities will not issue driving licenses to applicants who do not complete mandatory pre-license training.

The government set a target to train and issue licenses to 100,000 drivers within five years. The board also approved projects related to environmental tourism and forest protection.

The project responds to rising global demand for drivers, particularly in Europe, Australia, China, Turkey and the GCC.

Pakistan’s transport sector contributes 10–13 per cent to GDP and employs over 4.1 million people. In 2025, Pakistan formally exported 163,000 drivers, with another estimated 30,000 going abroad informally, while Sindh’s share remains just two per cent.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the government will provide young people with internationally standardized training to improve their chances of securing jobs abroad.

He also instructed authorities to speed up work on the Marble City Karachi project and said delays in its execution will not be accepted.

Training centres will initially be set up at four (4) Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) institutions: Government College of Technology (SITE), Karachi; Government Polytechnic College, Dadu; Government Vocational Training Institute, Sukkur; and Government Institute of Business and Commercial Education, Naushero Feroze.

Larger facilities are planned in Karachi to cater to higher demand. Each centre will offer an end-to-end training-to-licensing model with multimedia classrooms, computer-based theory labs, dedicated HTV and LTV simulators, practice yards, on-road training, on-site licensing desks and supporting workshops and safety facilities.

The programme aims to train and license 100,000 drivers over five years (62,500 LTV and 37,500 HTV), with nearly half from Karachi.

A transaction advisory consortium will be engaged to ensure legal and regulatory compliance in coordination with the Home Department, Traffic Police and licensing authorities. The Board approved the project concept and endorsed hiring of transaction advisers, who will conduct detailed feasibility studies.

Education Sector Transformation:

The Board approved the adoption of the Education Management Organisation (EMO) model for the $385 million Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project (SSEIP), supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Under the project, 40 newly constructed secondary schools will be operated by private sector partners to improve quality and governance. The Board also authorised initiation of private partner solicitation for these 40 schools, noting that previous EMO projects increased girls’ enrolment by 38 per cent.

The Board approved another project to provide solar power and improved WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) facilities to off-grid girls’ schools. The Education Department had already engaged UNICEF as transaction advisors for the Project, for which the Board endorsed to initiate feasibility study for the project.

In addition, the Board approved feasibility studies to establish Early Childhood Education (ECE) centres in 300 model schools across Sindh, expected to cater to about 24,000 students annually.

Ecotourism in Forests:

To promote climate-resilient, nature-based tourism, the Board approved initiating a feasibility study for the Ecotourism Project in selected forest areas across Sindh under a PPP modality.

Proposed by the Sindh Forest & Wildlife Department, the project would cover around 6,010 acres of irrigated plantation forests in multiple districts and mangrove forests near Karachi.

These forests are critical for biodiversity conservation and climate adaptation. Under the plan, regulated ecotourism will be introduced in encroachment-free forest areas, in line with international best practices. Similar models operate in South Africa and Indonesia.

Proposed sites include Miani Forest, Hyderabad, Railo Forest, Hyderabad, Khanani Forest, Thatta. Booharki Forest, Badin, Pai Forest, Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahman Forest, Larkana.

Most areas are already densely forested, have highway access and can be connected to utilities.

Planned eco-friendly facilities include walking and cycling tracks, boating, wildlife attractions and safaris, birdwatching towers, picnic and BBQ areas, parking, waste management, prayer areas, children’s play zones and small food and handicraft outlets.

According to the Forest Department, benefits are expected to include Dedicated funding for forest protection, biodiversity management and reduced illegal exploitation;

Reduced reliance on budgetary allocations through user fees and private investment, Jobs and income opportunities for local communities, especially youth and women, Growth in domestic tourism and allied sectors.

The Board approved the project concept and engaged consultants to conduct detailed feasibility studies to determine viability under the PPP modality.

Marble City Karachi:

The Board also approved certain matters to fast-track Marble City Karachi, a 300-acre industrial estate dedicated to the marble and granite sector.

The project, aimed at value addition, attracting foreign investment, creating jobs and boosting exports, is in the construction phase since April 2025 under the PPP modality and is scheduled for completion within two years.

Of the total 300 acres, about 201 acres are reserved for industrial use, with plots ranging from 0.2 to 1 acre and at least 30 per cent earmarked for marble and granite enterprises. The remaining 99 acres of land is allocated for commercial space, amenities, green areas, roads and other facilities.

The Board deliberated in detail on water supply requirements for the Marble City Karachi Project and approved to provide water connection charges to KWSC in this regard. The meeting concluded with the Chief Minister reiterating the government’s commitment to leveraging private sector efficiency to provide high-quality public services and infrastructure to the people of Sindh.

The meeting was attended by senior ministers Sardar Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Adviser to CM Babal Bhayo, Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah,