Sindh issues new Covid-19 SOPs as cases surge

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus cases amid a new wave, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the Sindh Home Department has urged the public to wear masks and ensure social distance in public places.

The provincial government has declared Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people travelling via public transport including trains and buses.

The Home Department has also declared Covid vaccination mandatory for children above age 12. The vaccine has been declared mandatory for people attending wedding events, cinemas, gyms and shrines.

The government has directed all relevant authorities to ensure compliance of the above standard operating procedure in letter and spirit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan on Saturday reported as many as 818 fresh cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.

According to the National Institute of Health, 18,305 Covid tests were conducted across the country in past 24 hours, out of which 818 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 4.47 percent, according to the report.

Four Covid-19-related deaths were reported in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll in the province to 30,397, said NIH, adding that 126 people are in critical condition.

