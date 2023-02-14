Sindh issues release orders of Ali Wazir MNA from Karachi jail

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department has issued orders for release of Ali Wazir MNA from Karachi Central Jail, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Provincial home department has ordered the jail authorities to ensure release of Ali Wazir.

Paperwork being completed for release of the imprisoned parliamentarian, and he is expected to be released today.

The MNA was arrested in Peshawar on Dec 16, 2020, by the local police at the request of Sindh police in connection with an FIR registered against him and others at Sohrab Goth police station of Karachi.

The MNA from South Waziristan’s NA-50 Ali Wazir and 10 other accused were arrested over an anti-state speech in Karachi. The police claimed the lawmaker’s arrest in three other cases registered by the Karachi police.

He is currently being kept at Karachi’s Central Prison.

Ali Wazir was acquitted by a Karachi anti-terrorism court in the first case and was granted bail in the three other cases.

The Peshawar High Court had granted bail to Ali Wazir last month in a sedition case registered against him in Charsadda district.

The court had also stopped the police from arresting the lawmaker in other cases.

