Sindh Job Portal (SJP) posts first govt job: Here’s how to apply

KARACHI: The Sindh government has posted its first job advertisement on the Sindh Job Portal (SJP), a newly launched platform allowing citizens of the province to apply for government positions online.

A video has also been released explaining the step-by-step procedure to apply for the job.

The SJP has been developed to make recruitment more transparent, accessible, and technology-driven. Candidates who fail the recruitment test can retake it multiple times, with the first attempt fully funded by the Sindh government. Tests are conducted monthly, and results are available immediately after completion.

All relevant documents — including matriculation certificates, CNICs, and domiciles — are uploaded to the portal, creating a comprehensive database of qualified candidates. Once a candidate passes the test, they can apply for available government positions.

Each department will post its vacancy requirements on the portal, which updates dynamically as new positions open. The Information Department will issue job advertisements, ensuring that the same ad appears simultaneously in newspapers and on the portal.

The SJP is a fully digital platform designed to ensure transparency, efficiency, and merit-based recruitment across all provincial departments. Developed by the Science and Information Technology Department in collaboration with Sukkur IBA University, the portal represents a major step toward e-governance and digital public service.

Initially covering Grades 5 to 15, the portal now includes all grades, serving as a one-stop solution for both job seekers and government departments. It is linked with the ‘Screening Test Initiative’, a joint effort with Sukkur IBA University for recruitment tests from BPS-5 to BPS-15.

Screening tests are conducted at matriculation, intermediate, and graduation levels, attracting hundreds of thousands of candidates. The initiative has improved transparency and reduced costs for candidates by eliminating repeated testing.

The platform offers end-to-end digital processing – from job advertisement and application to interview scheduling, offer letters, medical and police verifications, and final appointment.

The main features include AI-based job matching, voice-enabled job search in Urdu and English, and multilingual accessibility in Urdu, Sindhi, and English. The portal prevents duplicate employment.

It’s integrated with the Health Department and Sindh Police Special Branch for online verification of medical and character records, with candidates receiving updates via SMS, email, and in-portal notifications.

Registration process

Applicants can register with their CNIC and mobile number, complete verification through a one-time password (OTP), and access their data from the portal. Departments can create and approve job listings, shortlist candidates, conduct interviews, and issue appointment letters entirely online.