Sindh concedes 17 new lives to Covid, reports 1247 fresh cases

KARACHI: In the past 24 hours on Monday, the Sindh province has conceded 1,247 fresh Covid cases, while 17 new lives have been lost to the pandemic that rages into its fourth wave, ARY News reported citing Sindh chief minister briefing.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said 17 lives lost today to Covid has raised the death toll in the province to 5,737.

In the daily stats today, the CM said 1,015 of the total cases reported today emerged from Karachi, accounting for 80 per cent.

Karachi hospitals being overwhelmed with delta variant patients: officials

The city’s government as well as private hospitals being overwhelmed with surge of the Delta variant patients of the coronavirus.

The doctors and health experts have demanded the imposition of health emergency in Karachi city.

Corona ward and emergency department of the city’s Indus Hospital has been filled to the capacity and additional beds being provided to coming patients, the hospital’s CEO Dr. Abdul Bari said.

Pakistan reports 2,452 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

It may be noted that nationally, Pakistan has reported 2,452 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 991,727.

According to the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), 30 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,811