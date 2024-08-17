Sindh, KP, Balochistan also demand power tariff reduction like Punjab

KARACHI: The recent announcement of a Rs 14 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs in Punjab by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif has sparked a strong reaction from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, citizens in these relief-deprived provinces are demanding similar relief, saying they are also suffering due to high electricity bills.

In Karachi, people are asking why they should not get the same relief as Punjab, especially since Karachi pays the most taxes. People demand the government to announce relief for the entire country, not just Punjab.

They urged that poor people live in all provinces and should be given the same relief as those in Punjab.

In Balochistan, citizens called the power tariff reduction a biased step, saying that electricity bills are high everywhere and relief should be given across the board. They are criticized Nawaz Sharif for only thinking about Punjab, demanding that he should consider the needs of all provinces.

In Peshawar, citizens told ARY News that why they should pay more for electricity when people in Punjab get it cheaper. They are demanding that Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif reduce electricity tariffs for the entire country.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab.

The PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit costing the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.