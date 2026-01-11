Sindh, KP chief ministers' meeting reportedly cancelled

Karachi: A scheduled meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has reportedly been cancelled, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrived in Karachi on Friday for a four-day visit as part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) street mobilisation campaign. During the visit, a meeting between the two chief ministers was scheduled for Monday, January 12.

However, sources said the meeting has now been called off after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah excused himself. The decision comes ahead of PTI’s planned public gathering today in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, expressed unawareness of any cancellation of the meeting.

Speaking to the media, he stated that no meeting between the two chief ministers was scheduled and added that he did not believe the Sindh chief minister would refuse a meeting.

PTI has announced a public congregation on the road outside Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum) today. However, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said the party has not been granted permission to hold a political gathering on a public road.

Speaking to ARY News, the home minister warned that strict action would be taken if any unlawful gathering is held. He urged PTI to hold its rally only at approved locations, stating, “Conduct your political gathering where permission has been granted.”

He added that while the Sindh government has shown cooperation so far, it would not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the government.