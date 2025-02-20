Sindh launches crackdown against unfit commercial vehicles

KARACHI: Sindh’s Transport Department has launched a province-wide crackdown against unfit commercial vehicles, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that several commercial vehicles, which have been registered in other provinces, are permanently running in Sindh.

“These vehicles have issued fitness certificates from the authorities of other provinces,” he said. “The vehicles were not inspected at the time of the issuance of certificates”. “There is a question mark over the authenticity and standard of the certificate,” minister said.

Transport minister said that the traffic accidents are increasing owing to unfit vehicles. “The lives of drivers as well as pedestrians have been at risk due to mechanical faults,” he said.

Minister said that the registered commercial vehicles have to get new fitness certificates in Sindh which will be issued by the Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centres. “These fitness certificates would have QR-Code and other modern security features”, he said.

He said the commercial vehicles that have been registered in other provinces but operating in Sindh, would also have to get fitness certificate. “The commercial vehicles would have to produce the fitness certificate with QR-Code for issuance of route permit or renovation”.

He said an authentic driving license will be compulsory for drivers of all commercial vehicles. “These steps being taken to ensure control on increasing traffic accidents”, he said.

“An unbridled movement of unfit vehicles poses serious threat to human lives,” he added.

The government in a move to enhance road safety and reduce traffic mishaps, has announced establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection (MVI) centres for the licensing and inspection of heavy vehicles. The decision was taken in line with an effort to check the physical fitness of the heavy traffic amidst increasing fatal accidents.