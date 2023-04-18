Sindh launches free mortuary van service

KARACHI: The Sindh health government on Tuesday launched a free mortuary van service across the province, ARY News reported.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated the service. The Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services will operate free mortuary van service.

A total of 25 mortuary vans will be used to transport bodies for free throughout Sindh. This will be the first such service of its kind in the province.

Sindh Government Launches Free Mortuary Van Service. Health minister Sindh @AzraPechuho inaugurated the fleet of 25 vans in #Karachi. This service will be available in regional hubs of the province and could be availed of by dialing 1122. @sindhinfodepart @SindhHealthDpt pic.twitter.com/CjSJnHLkVR — Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (@Sindh_iehs) April 18, 2023

Initially, eight vehicles will be stationed in Karachi, 5 in Hyderabad region, 3 each will be deployed in MirpurKhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana regions.

The service will be provided free of charge on a first come first served basis to those who cannot afford to transport the bodies of their loved ones.

The service will be offered based on a first-come, first-served basis.

This service will be offered without charge to those who cannot afford it after adequate verification.

Only bodies from hospitals shall be transported by mortuary vans.

The service will initially be only for within the district transportation.

Free mortuary service will be accessible throughout Sindh by dialling 1122.

