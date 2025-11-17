Sindh launches measles and rubella vaccination drive

KARACHI: Sindh’s health minister launched 13-day vaccination drive against measles and rubella from Nov. 17 (today) till Nov. 29.

Measles and rubella are highly contagious diseases that continue to pose health challenges.

In the campaign children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years will be provided free MR vaccine in 30 districts of Sindh.

Moreover, polio drops will also be administered to children of up to five years in 23 districts of the province.

The province has deployed over 30,000 frontline staff including 6,532 vaccinators and equal number of team assistants for the vaccination drive.

Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho speaking on the occasion asked the vaccinators to perform their duty with serious commitment and complete their daily targes of the campaign.

“It is legally mandatory to vaccinate children, action will be taken in case of non-cooperation from parents or institutions,” minister said. “Licenses could be cancelled and institutions shutdown, if the private or government schools failed to cooperation”, Pechuho said.

She also directed for constitution of special teams to tackle the cases of resistance, which should report on daily basis.

“The National Cybercrime Agency will take action in case of spreading fake information or rumors about vaccination,” minister said.

“Those involved in negative propaganda or rumour mongering would pose threat to the health of children,” she added.

While all three diseases are preventable through vaccination, sporadic outbreaks in the past have highlight gaps in immunization coverage, misinformation and access to health care in remote areas.

In specific high-risk districts, polio drops will be administered along with measles, rubella vaccine so that every child is protected.

The measles-rubella (MR) vaccine will protect 35 million children aged 6 months to under five years nationwide, the NEOC said.

Measles and rubella spread through respiratory droplets and can cause pneumonia and encephalitis.