Sindh launches Thar Desert Train Safari

KARACHI: The Sindh Government on Saturday launched the Thar Desert Train Safari, an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and highlighting the cultural richness of the region.

The train will operate from Karachi to Chhore near Pakistan’s border with India, passing through Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, offering passengers a glimpse of Sindh’s vibrant culture and stunning desert landscapes.

Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah inaugurated the desert safari train today.

The train carrying five bogies including a dining and a business class compartment.

The passengers will enjoy camping, bonfire, local music and delicious dishes of the region, railways authorities said.

Tourism minister said on the occasion that the people will acquaint with the culture of Sindh’s Thar region with the desert train safari.

The officials earlier said that all tickets of the first travel of Thar desert train safari have already been booked.

Earlier Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, this safari train will allow passengers to explore Sindh’s historical and ancient tourist sites.