Sindh launches Workers' Welfare Card

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced large-scale welfare projects for industrial workers under the newly introduced Workers’ Welfare Card.

According to Secretary Labour Rafiq Qureshi, the initiative will provide industrial workers with accident health insurance worth up to Rs. 700,000, along with the distribution of 10,000 e-motorcycles and sewing machines, among other benefits.

He said the Workers’ Welfare Card would open a “new, brighter chapter” in the lives of laborers.

Sindh is the first province in Pakistan to introduce accident health insurance of up to Rs. 700,000 for workers across more than 270 hospitals nationwide.

Highlighting laborers as the backbone of the national economy, Qureshi announced that 10,000 e-motorcycles would soon be distributed among industrial women and minority workers.

He noted that this flagship initiative would not only improve their welfare but also have a positive environmental impact.

To further empower women, sewing machines will also be distributed under the program.

The secretary added that workers will no longer need to stand in long queues, as the Welfare Card will enable easy access to facilities, including marriage grants and death grants.

Qureshi asserted that exploitation of workers would not be tolerated, warning that industries failing to register laborers would face strict action. He urged workers to understand their rights and ensure they are registered under the welfare system.