Sindh LG Act case: SC to announce verdict tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its reserved verdict on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) petition against the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), 2013 on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed will announce the verdict tomorrow.

A three-member special bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had reserved the verdict on Oct 20, 2020, on a petition that challenged the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) adopted by the Sindh Assembly in August 2013.

MQM’s counsel, Salahuddin Ahmed Advocate, argued that Karachi’s building control, water supply, local transport and solid waste, among other local bodies, are under the control of the Sindh government. He added that the local government had the sole responsibility for the maintenance of parks and libraries.

The counsel in a petition maintained that civic amenities, including parks and playgrounds, fall under the responsibility of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He continued that however, KMC does not have authority over the whole of Karachi.

In this matter, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, also filed a similar petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution in the apex court.

