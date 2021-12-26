Sindh LG act: Opposition grand alliance to hold first session tomorrow

KARACHI: The grand alliance of opposition parties will hold its first session of the steering committee on Monday (tomorrow) to formulate a strategy against the Sindh Local Government (LG) Amendment Act, ARY News reported.

The first session of the steering committee of the opposition’s grand alliance against the Sindh LG amendment act will be held tomorrow.

The upcoming session will be attended by the representatives from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F).

The leaders include Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Muhammad Hussain, Javed Hanif Khan, Sardar Abdul Rahim from Grand Democratic Alliance, Hasnain Mirza, Arif Jatoi, as well as Khurrum Sher Zaman and Bilal Ghaffar from PTI.

The opposition leaders will make important decisions regarding their joint efforts against the Sindh LG amendment laws. They will hold consultations for holding grand protests in and outside the Sindh Assembly, as well as a plan to surround Chief Minister’s House.

The leaders will also address a press conference after the session.

Earlier on December 20, it was learnt that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had decided not to sign the local government (LG) amendment bill once again following the political parties’ reservations.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the governor decided not to sign Sindh Local Government (LG) Amendment Bill 2021. It may be noted here that the Sindh government had made more amendments to the LG bill following the objections raised by the governor.

The governor had received the LG amendment bill for its approval on December 14.

Earlier on December 4, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had rejected the Sindh Local Government (amendment) bill 2021 and returned it to the Sindh Assembly for reconsideration while raising 10 objections.