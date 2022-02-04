Sindh LG law: Talks between govt, protesting PSP successful

KARACHI: Talks between protesting Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) led by Mustafa Kamal and the Sindh government have become successful for the changes in local government (LG) law, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talks between PSP and the Sindh government became successful after the political party’s sit-in at Karachi’s Fawara Chowk entered its sixth consecutive day.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah arrived at the PSP sit-in venue in Karachi. Shah said that he came to the protesting PSP workers following the directives of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman.

Shah said that all demands of PSP chief Mustafa Kamal have been accepted. The Sindh government is considering all recommendations of PSP and other political parties for amendments in Sindh LG law, he added.

While addressing the PSP workers, Mustafa Kamal said that it would not be just an announcement but the Sindh government will go ahead with legislation. He added that a session of the Sindh Assembly will be summoned on February 11 to 18.

Kamal said that the government has agreed to finalise legislate the LG law this month. He thanked the Sindh government for accepting the demands of PSP.

