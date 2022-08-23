Sindh LG polls: After Malir, Korangi DC seeks postponement

KARACHI: After Malir district, deputy commissioner (DC) of Korangi has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asking them to postpone the local government (LG) polls in some union councils of the district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, deputy commissioner (DC) Korangi wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the second phase of Sindh LG polls.

The DC pointed out that the ongoing monsoon spell has played havoc in some union councils of District Korangi. The letter reads that many polling stations and school buildings have been affected due to rains, and the surrounding areas are still under rainwater.

Moreover, the DC noted that more torrential rains are predicted in Karachi, adding that conduct of polls and supply of election material will not be possible if more rains hit the district.

A day earlier, the Malir deputy commissioner wrote to the ECP that the ongoing monsoon spell had played havoc on district Malir and there were a number of populated areas which are still inaccessible and have deprived of basic amenities due to heavy downpour.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioners of Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts requested the election commission to delay the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh.

DC Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts in their letters to the election commission have pleaded for deferral of the 2nd phase of the LG Polls in their districts for 45 and 60 days respectively.

Polling is due to be held on Aug 28 in total 16 districts — East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division.

