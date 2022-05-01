Sindh LG polls: ECP to receive nomination papers from June 8

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers for the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh will be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) concerned from June 8 to 11.

As per schedule, the public notices will be issued by the ROs on June 3 while the publication of the names of nominated candidates will be on June 13.

The scrutiny of nomination papers by ROs will be during June 15-17. The date for filing appeals against the decision of ROs will be June 18-22 while the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate authority will be June 25.

The date for publication of the revised list of candidates will be June 27 while the last date for withdrawal and publication of the revised candidate list will be June 28.

The date for the allotment of symbols to contesting candidates will be June 29 while the date for the consolidation of results will be July 28.

In further guidelines to ensure the elections are held fairly and honestly and to ensure that corrupt practices are prevented, the ECP barred executive authorities from announcing development projects or using state resources to influence polls in favour of a candidate.

It warned that any government official who misused their position to influence the elections would be proceeded against under the law. The ECP also barred transfers and postings of government officers or granted them leaves in divisions for which the election schedule had been issued without the commission’s prior approval.

The second phase covers 16 districts including Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Malir, Korangi, Karachi East, Karachi South, Karachi West, Karachi Central, and Keamari.

