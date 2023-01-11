Sindh LG polls: Govt responds to ECP’s letter

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) letter, seeking the deployment of Army and Rangers personnel at the sensitive polling stations during Sindh LG polls.

On January 9, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while rejecting the pleas of MQM-P and the Sindh government ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the reserved decision on holding the repeatedly-delayed local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Following the verdict, the ECP also wrote a letter to the interior ministry for Army and Rangers deployment. The federal government in its response to the country’s supreme electoral body said the matter was raised with the GHQ, which said providing security during Karachi, and Hyderabad LG polls are the responsibility of the Sindh home department.

Read more: ECP orders to hold Hyderabad, Karachi LG polls on January 15

Civil armed forces and Pakistan Army can render their services as quick response forces.

The forces will remain available for security at a second and third level during the polls.

Earlier, the ECP wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry, saying that the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers was necessary for peaceful elections.

The Interior Ministry was urged to ensure the security of the polling staff in Hyderabad and Karachi.

Comments