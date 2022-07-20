Sindh LG polls: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announces sit-in

KARACHI: Following the postponement of Sindh Local Government (LG) elections, Jammat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to stage a protest outside the office of provincial Election Commission on July 22, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly condemned the postponement of local government (LG) elections in Sindh, terming it a ‘conspiracy’ against democracy.

The JI Karachi chief alleged that the provincial election commission was an extension of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), demanding that the LG polls should be held on the scheduled date. He claimed that all parties were working together to deprive Karachi of Mayor.

Read More: Monsoon rains: ECP decides to postpone LG polls in Sindh

“The Returning Officer (RO) did not take any action on our complaint,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman alleged, adding that now the Election Commission has postponed the polls citing ‘ possible rains and bad weather’.

Terming the postponement as ‘conspiracy’, he said the PPP-led Sindh government and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are afraid of the elections. While annoucing to stage protest, he also urged the people of Karachi to continue their movement against the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

