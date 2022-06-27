Sindh LG polls: Opposition rejects results; JUI-F announces anti-govt sit-ins

KARACHI: The opposition parties have rejected the results of the Sindh local government (LG) polls marred by violence and rigging allegations, whereas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) announced to stage sit-in against the government and police force, ARY News reported on Monday.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Dr Safdar Abbasi and JUI-F’s Rashid Mahmood Soomro conducted a press conference today and rejected the results of the Sindh LG polls.

JUI-F leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro announced sit-ins against the Sindh government and police force in 14 districts on June 28 (tomorrow).

READ: SINDH LG POLLS: PPP LEADS WITH 487 GENERAL MEMBER SEATS

GDA’s Dr Safdar Abbasi demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reorganise fair and free elections. The first phase of LG polls in 14 districts was marred by vote-rigging and flawed voter lists reflecting the unpreparedness of the ECP.

Abbasi alleged that the ECP deputy partial returning officers (ROs) that assisted the ruling political party in yesterday’s polling by declaring the candidates ineligible without giving logical reasons.

READ: PPP LEADS IN VIOLENCE-MARRED SINDH LG POLLS

Soomro reiterated the allegations of rigged and violent LG polls in Sindh. He claimed that his name was not mentioned in the list from where he cast votes for many years. The JUI-F also alleged casting of bogus votes in his union council (UC) by 10:00 pm.

“Two terrorism cases had been filed against our candidate. JUI-F is the runner-up political party in 14 districts but I am still rejecting the polls. Prime minister should take notice of how Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is treating other coalition parties.”

Comments