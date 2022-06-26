Sindh LG polls: PPP faces defeat in Manzoor Wassan’s native area

KHAIRPUR: During Sindh local government (LG) polls, Pakistan People’s Party has faced defeat in Kot Diji, the native area of PPP senior leader Manzoor Wassan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The dream of PPP’s Manzoor Wassan has shattered after his political party faced defeat in his native area Kot Diji against the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The GDA succeeded to get a majority in the town committee elections as the political alliance won five out of nine seats. The ruling PPP lost the LG polls in its stronghold. Wassan had earlier predicted that PPP will win seven out of nine seats.

READ: JUI-F SAYS ECP FAILED IN HOLDING PEACEFUL LG POLLS IN SINDH

Polling in the 14 districts of Sindh for local government (LG) in the first phase has ended at 5:00 pm today and the counting of votes is currently underway.

The polling began at 8 am and continued until 5 pm without any break. According to the ECP, the voters who are inside the polling stations can cast their votes.

Polling was held in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghotki and Tharparkar.

READ: SINDH LG POLLS: SECURITY PLAN FORMED, 26,000 POLICEMEN TO BE DEPLOYED

As many as 21,298 candidates hailing from political parties including PTI, JUI-F, PPP, MQM-P, GDA, independents, and others are vying for the 5,331 seats of the local governments in the districts. 946 candidates have already secured their seats without a fight.

As per the ECP records, as many as 9,290 polling stations are being established in the 14 districts with 1,985 declared highly sensitive and 3,448 declared sensitive. More than 100,000 staffers are performing their duties to hold the elections.

Comments