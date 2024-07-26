Sindh lifts ban on issuance of arms licences

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Friday lifted ban on issuance of arms licences at Deputy Commissioners offices across the province with effect from August 01, 2024.

“With the approval of Minister for Home, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Sindh, ban on issuance of Arms licences has been lifted with effect from August 01 at Deputy Commissioner’s offices across the province as per existing quota/ceiling as mentioned in Rule 4.1 of Sindh Arms Rule 2018,” stated a notification issued here.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Muhammad Iqbal Memon has issued a notification in this regard.

The ban was imposed by caretaker government led by Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar in October 2023.

The Interior secretary issued a notification on the direction of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar. The notification stated that the ban would be imposed on the issuance of licenses of arms from the district commissioner offices and the interior ministry.