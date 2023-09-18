Sindh lifts ban on registration of private educational institutions

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has lifted the ban on the registration of private educational institutions besides fixing a standard for schools, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Additional Director Rafia Javed issued a notification which stated that the minimum plot measurement for pre-primary and elementary schools in suburban areas should be 200 yards.

The minimum plot measurement for schools in posh areas of Karachi should be at least 400 yards, according to the notification. It further stated that at least 10 rooms should be available in the RCC building of a school.

Moreover, the secondary and O-level schools should be established on the minimum plot measuring 400 yards in suburban areas and 600 yards in posh areas. The school building must have at least 15 rooms.

The administration was bound to possess the building map approved by the concerned authorities. As per the standards, the schools must have well-equipped science and computer labs.

Additionally, the library should have complete books, a canteen, clean drinking water and washrooms for the students.

The education department also made it mandatory for schools to install CCTV cameras and build boundary walls.