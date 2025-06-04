Sindh amends law to appoint new IG Prisons

KARACHI: Facing a shortage of eligible officers in the prisons department, the Sindh government has approved an ordinance to allow the appointment of the Inspector General (IG) Prisons from the Pakistan Police Service (PSP), Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), or the provincial civil service.

Sindh government on Tuesday announced to relieve IG Prisons after the Malir Jailbreak incident in which over 200 prisoners fled.

According to an inquiry report, chaos began at 12:05 AM midnight at Malir Jail, when inmates initiated a disturbance. Prison staff attempted to regain control, but the situation escalated rapidly.

According to Sindh Law Minister Owais Shah, the ordinance was approved early this morning on the request of the law department.

Due to legal constraints, the government had been unable to remove the incumbent IG Prisons until now.

Following the approval, deliberations are underway on several potential candidates. A senior officer from the PSP, federal, or provincial service is expected to be appointed as the new IG Prisons by this evening.

The ordinance, as per the Sindh Home Department, will remain in effect for 90 days.

It was drafted with the approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to address administrative hurdles in appointing officers to the prisons department.

The law department also confirmed that after the passage of the upcoming provincial budget, a formal bill will be introduced in the Sindh Assembly to regulate future appointments in the prisons department.