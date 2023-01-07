Sindh livestock dept seeks Rs500m for animal fodder

KARACHI: Amid the flour crisis in the province, the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department has sought Rs500 million from the provincial government for procurement of animal fodder, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Sindh Livestock Department penned down a letter to Finance Department, seeking Rs500 million for procurement of fodder for flood-affected animals.

In the letter, the livestock department said that the administration would spend Rs1 billion on animal feed. The letter stated that administration was seeking another Rs500 million after spending the same amount in this regard.

Meanwhile, the provincial cabinet has recommended the Finance Department to release the funds. Sources told ARY News that the finance department has sought permission from the chief minister for release of the funds.

Earlier in September 2022, Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department reported the death of 431,129 cattle including, cows, buffaloes and goats during heavy rainfall and floods in the province.

The death of cattle caused damage of over Rs27.55 billion to the owners, the livestock department said. At least 7,715 animal sheds have been demolished completely due to rain and floods, while 20,000 were partially damaged, it added.

Heavy rainfall and floods caused severe infrastructural damage to the country, especially interior Sindh and Balochistan.

