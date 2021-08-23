Sindh logs 1,459 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

KARACHI: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 15 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours while 1,459 people were found infected with the viral disease, reported ARY News.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s daily report on the Covid-19 situation in the province, the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities jumped to 6,627 after 15 more people died from the virus.

READ: SINDH SCHOOLS WITH 100PC VACCINATED STAFF RESUME AUG 30: SARDAR SHAH

A total of 18,455 samples were tested, out of which 1,459 turned out to be positive.

Of the 1,459 new cases detected overnight, 706 were detected in Karachi, including 313 in District East, 194 in District South, 101 in District Central, 44 in District Malir, 38 in District Korangi, and 16 in District East.

READ: COVID VACCINATION DRIVE PLANNED FOR MINORITY WORSHIP PLACES, BEGGARS IN KARACHI

766 more patients recuperated during the previous 24 hours, raising the number of people recovering since the Covid-19 outbreak began in the province to 367,241.