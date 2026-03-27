Sindh matric and intermediate exams schedule 2026 update

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, has announced that Matric and Intermediate examinations will be held across the province as per the scheduled dates despite the current situation.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the minister to review preparations for examinations across Sindh.

Key issues discussed included security at examination centers, availability of furniture, provision of drinking water, prevention of cheating, and other essential arrangements.

According to the schedule, examinations for classes 9 to 12 will be conducted across Sindh starting from April 7.

A total of 13,53,258 students are expected to appear in the exams, with more than 1,600 examination centers established across the province.

In Karachi, exams for classes 9 and 10 will begin on April 7, while Intermediate (classes 11 and 12) exams will start from April 25. In Sukkur, Matric exams will commence on March 30, followed by Intermediate exams from April 15.

Watermarking to prevent paper leaks

The provincial government has also decided to introduce a modern watermarking system to prevent paper leaks. The system will help authorities trace those responsible for leaking exam papers.

A provincial-level complaint cell will be established at the Secretary Boards’ office to ensure strict monitoring of examination centers and vigilance teams.

The minister directed authorities to utilize all available resources to ensure the transparent and timely conduct of exams. He warned that strict action would be taken against board chairpersons in case of any paper leak.

Examinations in Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions will be conducted entirely under an e-marking system.

In Larkana, selected papers from classes 9 to 12 will be assessed through e-marking, while in Karachi, all class 9 papers and two Matric papers will be conducted under the same system.

Authorities have also been instructed to immediately address issues related to drinking water, furniture, and other facilities at examination centers. Letters will be sent to ensure no load-shedding occurs during exam hours.

Additionally, Section 144 will be enforced at all examination centers, and mobile phones will be strictly prohibited to prevent cheating.