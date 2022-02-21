Sindh: Matric, intermediate exam dates revealed

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has summoned a meeting of the steering committee on Tuesday (tomorrow) to finalise the schedule of annual matriculation and intermediate exams for the current academic year.

The steering committee, besides deciding the schedule for the examinations, will also finalise summer and winter vacations schedule, new academic calendar and will review schools and colleges timings.

The meeting will be attended by secretary colleges, chairmen of the provincial education boards and other high officials will be among the attendees of the meeting.

According to an agenda, the chairpersons of the boards have recommended holding exams for Matriculation and Intermediate from May 17 and June 1, respectively.

The department has also suggested commencing the new academic session from August 1.

As per the proposed calendar, summer vacations will be observed in June and July whereas winter vacations from December 22 to 31 in schools.

