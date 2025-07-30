Sindh Govt sets Rs. 40000 as minimum wage

KARACHI: The Sindh government has revised the Sindh minimum wage structure across the province to support unskilled workers, ARY News reported.

The government has issued the notification for this initiative, effective from July 1, 2025.

According to the new policy, the minimum monthly wage set for unskilled workers at Rs. 40,000, which aims to lessen the burden of inflation and encourage fair compensation.

The Sindh minimum wage structure was officially announced by the Provincial Labour Minister, Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim.

The salary wages are categorised according to the skills of workers, setting Rs. 41,380 per month for the Semi-skilled workers, and Rs. 49,628 per month for the skilled workers. Highly skilled workers get a salary wage of Rs. 51,745 per month, while a minimum of Rs. 192 per hour has been approved as the hourly wage.

The Sindh minimum wage policy is applicable to both registered and unregistered industrial and commercial institutions, confirming equal pay without discrimination for male and female workers.

Employers are obliged to adhere to the new wage structure unanimously, and enforcement will be monitored by the Labour Department.

Provincial Labour Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim highlighted that the government is steadfast in labour wage policy reforms and continues to engage with industrial stakeholders to ensure fairness and compliance. He stated, “This revision is a considerable step toward protecting workers’ rights and providing a decent living.”

To protect workers from unfair labour practices, the notification mandates recognised payment systems such as bank transfers or cross-cheques.

The Sindh minimum wage revision indicates the province’s support for the interests and rights of workers and its efforts to lessen economic inequality.

Earlier to the announcement, the Sindh Minimum Wages Board proposed an increase of Rs3,000 in the minimum wage for various categories of workers across the province.

The board submitted a proposal to the provincial government recommending an 8.1% increase in the minimum monthly salary from Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 40,000.

The rise in labour wages covers unskilled adults, adolescents, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled workers.