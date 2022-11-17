Sindh minister okays purchase of buses for Yellow Line BRT project

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Shahrjeel Inam Memon Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements regarding the construction work and purchase of buses for Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project, ARY News reported.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department officials.

During the meeting, the Sindh minister directed the transport department to complete working on BRT project. He also ordered to extend the scope of the project by increasing buses for the upcoming bus line.

Read More: ‘KARACHI’S YELLOW LINE BRT PROJECT ENTERS ADVANCED STAGE’

Sharjeel Memon also asked officials to begin process for procurement of buses for bus rapid project.

Yellow Line BRT

The Yellow Line BRT covers a distance of 21 kilometres from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish Chowrangi.

The total cost of the project will be $438.9 million, of which the World Bank will have a share of $381.9 million, the Sindh government will pay $19.5 million.

Under the conceptual plan, eight underpasses will be constructed at Murtaza Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, Bilal Chowrangi, Vita Chowrangi, Shaan Chowrangi, Brooks Chowrangi, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Korangi Road intersection, and at the Sunset Boulevard intersection. In addition, the Jam Sadiq Bridge will also be widened.

Comments