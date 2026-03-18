Sindh Minister Orders Staff to Duties as Heavy Rains Lash Province

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has issued a high alert for the entire province, including Karachi, in the wake of stormy rains, ARY News reported.

The Minister has cancelled Eid leaves for all staff in the respective departments. He stated that the Sindh government is actively working to protect the lives and property of the people.

He urged citizens to remain indoors and stay away from electrical installations. He further added that heavy machinery has been deployed to areas where rainwater has accumulated.

The Minister directed all officers and staff to reach major highways immediately to begin water drainage operations. He also emphasized that drainage work must be prioritized around markets in cities and towns across the province to facilitate the public.

Earlier, Stormy rains lashed various parts of Karachi on Wednesday night.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy drizzle swept through Liaquatabad and adjoining areas, with high winds reportedly shattering the windows of several buildings.

Heavy showers and strong breezes also battered Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Dalmia, Stadium road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safoora Roundabout, University Road, Scheme 33 and Mosamiyat.

Similar stormy conditions were reported in North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, and Nazimabad.

Additionally, rain lashed Manghopir, Orangi Town, SITE Area, Lines Area, Gurumandir, Jehangir Road, Lasbela, and Teen Hatti.

Thunderstorms also broke over Jail Chowrangi, Azizabad, Federal B Area, Gulberg, and surrounding neighborhoods.

In several areas, the electricity supply was suspended immediately as the stormy weather began.

Tables and chairs at several hotels were blown away by thunderstorms and high-velocity winds, while trees were uprooted across various areas of Karachi due to the storm’s intensity.

A tree was uprooted on I.I. Chundrigar Road; fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Several other trees were also downed in the Burns Road vicinity of Karachi.

Downpours also lashed Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, the Airport, and Malir. Additionally, heavy rain battered Defence, Clifton, Qayoomabad, PECHS, and Bahadurabad.

People visiting markets for Eid Shopping stranded

Due to the heavy downpours, shoppers—including men, women, and children visiting Karachi’s markets for Eid—were stranded across various locations throughout the city.