Sindh minister seeks list of illegal constructions

KARACHI: The Municipal Department on Friday requested to produce a list of illegal constructions and sought information from the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) following the instructions of the caretaker minister of the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, while requesting a list of illegal constructions, the Municipal Department has directed the DG SBCA to provide all requested records by Friday.

The LG body also sought details of compliance plans for multi-story buildings, along with records of building sales, advertisements, and structure sizes.

It has been instructed to provide details of buildings approved by One Window Facility and to collect records for DG SBCA by Friday.