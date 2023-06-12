Sindh ministers get power to post, transfer Grade-19 officers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has handed over the powers of transfers and postings of BPS-19 officers within the Health Department, School Education & Literacy Department and College Education Department to concerned ministers, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a notification, Sindh Chief Secretary said: “The powers to the extent of transfers/postings of BS-19 (except posts borne on cadre schedule) within the Health Department, School Education & Literacy Department and College Education Department, respectively, are hereby delegated to the concerned Minister in Charge.”

In this regard, the transfers and postings notifications will be issued by the department concerned.

Earlier, the proposals for the transfer and posting of BPS-19 officers were sent to the Sindh Chief Secretary after the approval of the Ministers.

However, the notification, stated that the departments “shall not assign additional/look-after charge of the higher grade post to lower grade officer and no posting shall be made on OPS basis as directed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC).”

“Such transfer/posting of the officials shall be strictly within the department, and the department shall not transfer/post the officer against cadre post, outside the department or on a deputation basis or in any other form”.