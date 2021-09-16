Sindh MPAs delegation visit Punjab Safe City Authority’s headquarters

LAHORE: A delegation of Sindh MPAs on Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters, ARY News reported.

Sindh Assembly members including the PTI, People’s Party and the MQM lawmakers visited Safe Cities Authority head office in Lahore.

The delegation included Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Munawar Wassan, Saeed Afridi, Dr Rafiq, Adeeba Hassan, Jamal Siddiqui, Riaz Haider, Adeel Shehzad, Basit Siddiqui, Naseem Rajpar, Abbas Jaffery and others.

Chief Operating Officer of the authority guided the delegation and briefed the members about the functioning of the institution.

The delegation also visited ‘Pukar 15’, Media Centre and the Evidence Collection Centre.

The delegation members said that such an institution having modern system is needed across the country.

The members expressed their interest in the Women Safety App launched by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Nov 2020.

The delegation also lauded the efforts of the authority for the protection of women.