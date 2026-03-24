Sindh mulling over imposing smart lockdown: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR: Provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the Sindh government is mulling over imposing smart lockdown in the province.

Talking here to media, Nasir Shah said that daily sessions being held in view of the current situation.

He said that the fuel quota of the government vehicles has been slashed by 60 per cent.

Sindh’s minister said that existing situation is not normal, people have to observe caution. “If the war dragged, entire world including Pakistan will be affected”.

He asked people to avoid moving out of homes unnecessarily. He said immediate and strict steps have become inevitable for fuel conservation adding that neighboring India currently facing a full-fledged gas crisis.

Nasir Hussain Shah also visited water filtration plant in Rohri and said that the government ensuring supply of clean water to citizens.

He said the chief minister has approved a new bridge over the Indus River. “The construction work of the new bridge will be started soon,” he added.