Sindh mulls over political nominees as local councils administrators

KARACHI: People’s Party mulling over appointment of political administrators in the local councils of big cities of Sindh, quoting sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, most of the members of the Sindh Cabinet have suggested nomination of political administrators in municipal councils of Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

Provincial cabinet is expected to consider over the agenda in its upcoming session, which is expected to be held on July 16.

Sindh cabinet will also consider nomination of a new administrator in Karachi, which will likely to be appointed after approval from the cabinet, sources said.

According to an earlier report, the ARY News said that the provincial government has decided to appoint Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment, Murtaza Wahab, as the new Karachi administrator on the directives of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab has been given the task of improving the infrastructure of Karachi. Wahab belongs to Karachi and had contested the 2018 general election but lost to a PTI candidate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman has expressed reservations over the decision to appoint PPP leader Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a statement, also criticized the move and asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to intervene in the matter and stop Wahab’s appointment as Karachi administrator.

Last year in December, the provincial government had appointed Laeeq Ahmed as the new administrator of Karachi, replacing Iftikhar Shallwani.