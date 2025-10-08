Sindh mulls suspending CNICs, passports, SIMs of parents refusing polio vaccination

KARACHI: The Sindh government has begun considering strict punitive measures against parents who refuse to have their children vaccinated under the national polio eradication campaign.

According to details, the provincial authorities are deliberating actions such as blocking mobile phone SIMs, and suspending national identity cards and passports of those refusing vaccination.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said he has no other option left but to take firm action against individuals who neglect their national responsibility to eliminate polio. He announced that such parents would face restrictions from communication and travel facilities until compliance.

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi visited District South to review progress on the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Chairing a meeting, the commissioner urged all parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during the nationwide campaign from October 13 to 19. He confirmed that the government is also considering blocking the SIM cards of parents refusing vaccination.

Naqvi asserted that the aim of the campaign is to raise awareness among hesitant parents and persuade them to participate in vaccination drives.

He expressed concern that even in affluent areas such as Defence and Clifton, several children remain unvaccinated as residents often refuse to cooperate with polio teams or do not open their doors.

The commissioner added that parental non-cooperation and limited access to households are among the major hurdles in achieving polio-free status for Karachi. He reaffirmed that the city administration, health department, and international partners are intensifying efforts to completely eradicate polio from the metropolis.