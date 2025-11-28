Sindh, NADRA to launch CRMS app for online birth, death, marriage, divorce certificates

KARACHI: The Sindh government and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Friday signed an agreement to launch the Civil Registration Management System (CRMS) Mobile Application — a major step forward in the digital transformation of municipal services aimed at providing maximum convenience to citizens across the province.

The signing ceremony, held at the Sindh Chief Minister House, formalized cooperation between Sindh and NADRA to enable citizens to apply for and receive birth and death certificates online, eliminating the need to visit municipal offices.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah witnessed the signing ceremony, calling it a significant milestone in governance reforms.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said the CRMS mobile app would allow citizens to apply for and obtain birth, death, marriage, and divorce certificates online.

“Residents will now be able to complete civil registration services from home without standing in long queues, facing delays, paperwork, or unnecessary visits,” he added.

According to officials, the mobile application features a user-friendly interface that enables applicants to submit forms, upload supporting documents, track application status in real time, and receive digitally verified certificates. The system is supported by NADRA’s secure verification mechanisms and national database infrastructure to ensure data integrity and smooth processing.

The initiative will significantly reduce public inconvenience, streamline procedures, and ensure transparency in vital civil registration services, particularly benefiting residents of remote and underserved areas.

CM Murad Ali Shah said the app would be a “game changer,” improving transparency, minimizing data tampering, and ensuring safe, accurate, and tamper-proof civil registration records.

He noted that timely and accurate birth and death records are essential for identity documentation, education, vaccination, social protection, population planning, and policy-making.

The chief minister praised NADRA’s automated identification systems, including Pak-ID, and announced that the provincial government is also working on the digitalization of domicile certificates, resident cards, and social protection records.

He added that digital systems for health and education records — especially immunization — are under development.

Murad Ali Shah further stated that the app’s scope would eventually expand to include vehicle registration and the issuance of arms licences.