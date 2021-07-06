Sindh notifies 20% increase in govt employees’ salaries

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday notified a 20 per cent increase in salaries of government employees, reported ARY News.

A notification issued by the Finance Department said: “The Government of Sindh has been pleased to sanction an Adhoc Relief Allowance – 2021 @20% of Basic Pay with effect from 1st July, 2021 to all civil servants of Sindh Government as well as contingent paid staff and contract employees against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.”

While unveiling the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 last month, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced a 20 per cent increase in salaries of all government employees.

Earlier today, the Sindh government announced to pay advance salaries to its employees ahead of Eid-ul-Adha that is likely to be celebrated on July 21 (Wednesday).

In a notification issued by the provincial finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by July 16.