Sindh notifies Fida Hussain Mastoi as new IG Jails

KARACHI: Senior police department officer Fida Hussain Mastoi has been appointed the new IG Prisons of Sindh as his predecessor Qazi Nazir relieved from the post after Malir Jailbreak incident in which 216 prisoners fled.

The Sindh government has issued a notification to this effect.

Facing a shortage of eligible officers in the prisons department, the Sindh government promulgated an ordinance on Wednesday to allow appointment of the IG Prisons from the Pakistan Police Service (PSP), Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), or the provincial civil service.

The government had announced to relieve the IG Jails after the Malir Jailbreak incident.

According to an inquiry report, chaos began at 12:05 AM midnight at Malir Jail, when inmates initiated a disturbance. Prison staff attempted to regain control, but the situation escalated rapidly.

Provincial law minister said that the ordinance was approved early morning yesterday on the request of the law department.

Due to legal constraints, the government was unable to remove the incumbent IG Prisons.

Following the approval, deliberations were made on several potential candidates for the office.

The ordinance, as per the Sindh Home Department, will remain in effect for 90 days.

The law department also confirmed that after the passage of the upcoming provincial budget, a legislation bill will be introduced in the Sindh Assembly to regulate future appointments in the prisons department.