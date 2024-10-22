Sindh notifies minimum wage for workers

KARACHI: Sindh government Tuesday notified minimum wage to Rs37,000 per month for workers, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, the minimum wage has been fixed at Rs37,000 per month for the workers from July 2024.

All the industrial and business firms of the province are bound to give Rs37,000 per month wage to their workers, the notification said.

It further said if the workers are getting more than the minimum wage in any industrial or business firm in Sindh, it will not be slashed following the issuance of the notification.

The notification has been issued after the approval of CM Murad Ali Shah.

Last year, the Minimum Wage Board Sindh revised the wages of factory workers upward.

Chairman Sindh Minimum Wage Board Zulfiqar Ali Nizamani in his statement, announced that the minimum monthly wage of skilled workers in the province was fixed at Rs 33,280 while for unskilled, Rs 32,000.

The minimum wages were implemented from July 1, 2023.

Nizamani further said that factory owners are obligated to pay minimum wages to workers. “Objections against the decision can be submitted within 14 days”.

The chairman Sindh Minimum Wage Board also said that action will be taken against those who do not pay minimum wages to their workers.