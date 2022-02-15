Sindh notifies new Covid-19 curbs

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday extended already enforced Covid-19 curbs in the province till February 21, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the restrictions in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases (Karachi and Hyderabad) will continue till February 21.

Following are the restrictions announced by the provincial home ministry:

Indoor gatherings allowed up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity up to 10pc.

Indoor gatherings banned, outdoor up to 300 for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc.

Indoor weddings allowed up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity rate up to 10pc.

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining and weddings in Karachi and Hyderabad. However, outdoor dining and weddings with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests will be allowed.

Only vaccinated people will be allowed in gyms, cinemas, shrines, and amusement parks. However, 50% capacity will be ensured at these places in cities with more than 10% positivity rate.

Public transport will operate with 70% occupancy (trains at 80%) for fully vaccinated and mask wearing will be mandatory throughout the journey.

Classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance in Karachi and Hyderabad.

