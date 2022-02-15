Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Sindh notifies new Covid-19 curbs

test

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday extended already enforced Covid-19 curbs in the province till February 21, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the restrictions in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases (Karachi and Hyderabad) will continue till February 21.

Following are the restrictions announced by the provincial home ministry:

  • Indoor gatherings allowed up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity up to 10pc.
  • Indoor gatherings banned, outdoor up to 300 for districts with positivity rate more than 10pc.
  • Indoor weddings allowed up to 300 individuals, outdoor up to 500 for districts with positivity rate up to 10pc.
  • There will be a complete ban on indoor dining and weddings in Karachi and Hyderabad. However, outdoor dining and weddings with maximum limit of 300 fully vaccinated guests will be allowed.
  • Only vaccinated people will be allowed in gyms, cinemas, shrines, and amusement parks. However, 50% capacity will be ensured at these places in cities with more than 10% positivity rate.
  • Public transport will operate with 70% occupancy (trains at 80%) for fully vaccinated and mask wearing will be mandatory throughout the journey.
  • Classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Read More: NCOC: COVID-19 CURBS TO STAY IN PLACE IN THESE CITIES

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.