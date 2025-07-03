Sindh new number plate policy sparks public outcry in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s decision to impose Sindh number plates for all licensed vehicles has caused anarchy and frustration among Karachi residents, ARY News reported.



Intended to control theft of vehicles and improve tax collection, the initiative has instead caused lengthy waits, delayed issuance, and strict traffic enforcement.

According to official stats, Karachi has 3.5 million registered motorcycles and 2.3 million registered cars, making the rollout of new plates an operational headache.

Even though the task is important, the Excise Department has not given clear guidelines, which puts citizens at the mercy of the traffic police. In just two months, they have issued more than 52,000 challans.

In recent days, more than 12,000 vehicles and bikes have been seized due to non-compliance with the new Sindh number plates policy, and Karachi traffic challans have been issued too.

Citizens visiting the Civic Centre report being rejected, with authorities citing delays in plate production. One Excise official accepted that while only 500 motorbike plates were requested in the past two months, over 5,000 applications were filed in just 10 days.

The cost of the new Sindh number plates, Rs 1,850 for motorcycles and Rs 2,450 for cars, has also drawn disapproval. Many claim they’ve already paid registration fees and shouldn’t be charged again.

Political leaders, including MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Munem Zafar Khan, have condemned the move, calling it a form of “systematic extortion”.

The Excise Department permits online applications; however, citizens are requesting that plates be sent via courier to prevent multiple trips. Although the department has launched Ajrak-themed plates to celebrate Sindh’s cultural heritage, insufficient infrastructure and public awareness have led to a counterproductive outcome, turning a good policy into a public relations issue.

The Karachi traffic challans continue unabated, with many residents calling for a temporary halt until the Excise Department can streamline the process. Without immediate reforms, the situation threatens to escalate further, undermining public trust in provincial governance.