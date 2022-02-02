Sindh okays compensation for traders of fire-hit Saddar markets

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Wednesday approved compensation for the affected shop owners of the fire-hit Saddar markets.

A meeting of the provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair earmarked Rs915230000 funds for compensation to be paid to the shopkeepers of the Cooperative and Victoria markets.

The cabinet was informed that as many as 280 shops were destroyed in both fire incidents.

* سندھ کابینہ نے کوآپریٹو مارکیٹ اور وکٹوریہ مارکیٹ کے متاثرین کو معاوضہ دینے کی منظوری دیدی * ان مارکیٹس میں 14 نومبر 2021 کو آگ لگی تھی، ترجمان وزیراعلیٰ سندھ * آگ سے 280 دکانیں جل کر راکھ ہوگئیں تھیں * سندھ کابینہ نے 915230000 روپیہ فنڈز مختص کرنے کی منظوری دیدی — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) February 2, 2022

On Nov 14, hundreds of shops were destroyed in the Saddar Cooperative Market blaze. Days later, more than 50 shops and warehouses were gutted in another fire in Saddar’s Victoria Market.

Earlier, the provincial government’s spokesperson and Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh government has decided to compensate the affected shop owners of the fire-hit Saddar markets.

“Govt has decided to compensate the affected shop owners of Cooperative & Victoria Markets whose business was severely affected due to the fire incident,” he tweeted.

Wahab said a committee has been formed to ascertain the losses caused by the fire incidents and provide their affectees a compensation amount.

