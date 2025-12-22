Sindh govt approves Rs9.28 billion development package for Karachi industrial areas

The Sindh government has approved a development package of Rs9.28 billion for the improvement of Karachi’s industrial areas, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the development package is a historic and timely decision of the provincial government, aimed at strengthening Karachi as a competitive and efficient industrial hub.

Development work on industrial infrastructure is set to commence from Monday and is expected to be completed within six months.

The funds for the projects will be provided through the Infrastructure Development Cess, which is collected from industrial contributions.

Sindh minister said that funds will be allocated to various industrial zones based on need and priority, reflecting a practical approach to fair distribution.

He assured that there would be no compromise on the quality, pace, or transparency of the development work.

All projects will be closely monitored by a proposed supervisory committee, and following the completion of the first phase, another major development package of similar scale will be introduced for industrial areas, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon added.

Sharjeel Memon hoped that the restoration of industrial infrastructure is expected to improve transport and logistics, reduce business costs, and restore investor confidence in Karachi’s industrial sector.