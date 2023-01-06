Sindh okays procurement of more buses for Karachiites

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Friday okayed the purchase of more buses under the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) project for Karachi and other cities of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The approval was granted during cabinet meeting held here with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

During the meeting, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (STMA) presented a summary seeking the procurement of 43 buses for Karachi and other cities under PBS project which was approved by CM Murad Ali Shah.

In the meeting, Sindh Minister for Culture Sardar Ali Shah urged the cabinet to run buses for tourism place. Upon this, Sindh CM told the minister to prepare a summary for the purpose.

The meeting was informed that proposed buses would run at tourist places like Keenjhar Lake and other points.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government is currently operating Peoples Bus Service (PBS) in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

#PeoplesBusService Update. A consolidated and updated route map for Karachi is being disseminated for public awareness. Proposed routes will be operationalised at the earliest for completion of ongoing requisite road rehabilitation.#Ab_safar_hua_asaan pic.twitter.com/zxJGNk3xRX — SINDH MASS TRANSIT AUTHORITY (@SMTA_GoS) November 17, 2022

The bus service was first launched in Karachi last year in June by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The bus service is currently operating on five different routes in Karachi while other routes are proposed.

