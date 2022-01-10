Sindh opposition parties to protest against LG Law this week

KARACHI: Sindh opposition parties have decided to launch protest campaign against the local government law this week, ARY News reported on Monday.

Provincial president of PTI, Ali Zaidi, has announced to actively participate in the drive against Sindh’s local councils law.

“The All Stakeholders Conference had decided to launch joint struggle against the draconian law,” Ali Zaidi, who is also federal minister for maritime affairs has said.

“We will not allow to make Sindh’s local bodies powerless,” he said.

He termed the amended local government law against the true spirit of Article 140-A of the constitution.

“All opposition parties are on same page against the draconian law,” Zaidi said.

“Sindh’s institutions have been made hostage by the ‘Zardari Mafia’, he alleged.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf has raised voice against the black law at every fora,” Ali Zaidi said.

“People’s Party has established a civilian dictatorship in the province. We will not keep silence over the dictatorial steps,” he said.

He vowed to keep continue the struggle for the people’s rights and autonomy of the institutions.

