Sindh opposition protests before CM House over excesses against girls

KARACHI: Sindh’s opposition members vehemently protested in front of the Chief Minister’s House here over excesses against girls students at Sindh’s educational institutions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Opposition parties’ members chanted slogans against the government of Sindh over alarming surge in incidents of molestation and other excesses against girls in province’s academic institutions.

Sindh Assembly’s opposition members dodged the police, crossed hurdles and barbed wire to reach the gate of the CM House.

They pasted a copy of a resolution against excesses at the gate of the chief minister’s residence.

It is to be mentioned here that the provincial legislature’s session on Monday was abruptly adjourned after the opposition members vehement protested in the House after Speaker denied their request for debate over the law and order situation in the province.

Talking to media after the session, opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Sindh government has failed to protect citizens, establishing writ of law and dispensation of justice to victims of violence and their families.

