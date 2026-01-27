Sindh issues strict fire safety directives for private schools

KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued strict fire safety directives for private schools across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions has instructed all private educational institutions to ensure full compliance with fire prevention and safety protocols.

Under the directives, the installation of fire alarms, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in school buildings has been made mandatory. Schools have also been ordered to keep emergency exits and staircases clear at all times, while ensuring regular inspection of electrical systems and other high-risk areas.

The guidelines further require schools to display fire evacuation plans at prominent locations within the premises.

Regular fire drills must be conducted, and teachers and staff are to be properly trained in emergency response. Special arrangements must also be made for students with disabilities and other vulnerable children.

In addition, schools are required to designate a specific assembly point for use during emergencies.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against any school found violating these fire safety instructions.

On Monday, two children sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out at a home-based school near Khokhrapar in the Malir area.

According to police, the school was operating on the ground floor of the house, while a family was residing on the upper floor.

Rescue teams reached the scene promptly and carried out an operation to safely evacuate the children from the building, police said. During the operation, two children, aged between two-and-a-half and five years, sustained burn injuries. The injured were rushed to the hospital.