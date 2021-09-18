Sindh orders inquiry into mobile towers installed in populated areas

KARACHI: The Sindh government has ordered an inquiry about mobile towers installed in populated areas in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Climate Change Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has constituted a committee headed by Director General Environment.

The inquiry committee will point out illegally installed mobile phone base transceiver stations (BTS) in populated areas.

It is to be mentioned here that last year the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered to remove mobile towers set up near educational institutions and health facilities.

A bench of the Peshawar high court heard the case against the BTS, commonly called mobile phone towers, set up near educational institutions and hospitals.

The officials had assured the high court that a list of the cellular towers near the schools and hospitals will be prepared for removal and submitted to the court soon.

In an earlier hearing the court had sought a detailed report from the KP Environmental Protection Agency over the matter and also inform the PHC about adverse impact of the BTS on human health.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by a citizen who claimed that setting up of BTS has adverse impact on the human health.

The counsel of the petitioner claimed that the BTS towers were posing health hazards as they emit microwaves at frequency of 1,900 MHz (megahertz), which affects every biological organism within one square kilometre.

The counsel claimed that different researches on the subject showed that there might be several health hazards of microwaves emanating from BTS, including headache, cardiovascular stress, memory loss, miscarriages, cancer, disturbance of the nervous system, etc.

It is pertinent to mention here that the mobile phone towers used to be seen on rooftops of several plazas and buildings in populated areas across the country.